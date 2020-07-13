‘Selling Sunset’s’ Jason Oppenheim Says He Has A ‘Barrage’ Of Resumes From People Who Want To Work At His Firm

The Netflix series has spawned a deluge of wannabe real estate agents.

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim says he’s not hiring, but if he were he has a ton of wannabe realtors to choose from. In a new interview, the star of the Netflix reality show said the show’s success has resulted in a surplus of unwanted resumes on his desk and in his inbox.

In the interview, Jason, 43, revealed that a staggering number of people “have requested to work with” his firm, The Oppenheim Group, ever since the glamorous reality show premiered last year.

“It’s a nonstop barrage of résumés and emails from all over the world,” the high-end real estate broker told Page Six. “It’s certainly flattering, but at the same time — first of all, I’m not looking to expand. And even if I was, it’s not necessarily going to be someone that wants to get into real estate because they’re a fan of the show.”

Jason previously told The Sun it is mainly women who want to join his company. He added that most of the onslaught of inquiries he receives are not legitimate and that he dismisses about 90 percent of them.

“I get sent a thousand resumes a day in my email,” the real estate mogul said.

Netflix

Jason’s already hired staff includes super stylish real estate agents Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause, the ex-wife of This Is Us star Justin Hartley. Jason’s twin brother Brett also stars on the show — at least through the upcoming third season, which premieres August 7.

Jason told Page Six that while The Oppenheim Group “hit a hard pause” from March through May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things are starting to get back to normal and that he is hopeful for a successful second half of the year.

“I’m still optimistic that we’re gonna have our best year ever despite COVID,” the Selling Sunset star said.

Jason also admitted that he and his brother “didn’t really” want to do a show about his luxury real estate brokerage firm but that they finally caved when The Hills creator Adam DiVello took on the project.

The Oppenheim Group boss said the drama seen on Selling Sunset isn’t as bad as it seems because the show films for months and is edited down to about four hours each season. He said he’d “kill” himself if the working conditions were as intense as it appears on the Netflix reality show.