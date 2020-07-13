Dasha Mart Poses At A Laundromat In Lingerie & High Heels

Dasha Mart took to Instagram earlier today to share a smoking-hot series of images that captured her in the middle of a laundry routine. The racy update was shared on her feed a few hours ago, and the model’s fans have been showering it with praise.

The update showed the Russian model posed indoors and a geotag in the post indicated that she was at a laundromat in Hollywood, Florida. The first image in the series captured the babe sitting on a folding counter in front of several washing machines. Dasha leaned her head back and closed her eyes as she looked up to the sky. The model rested the majority of her weight on her hands and stretched her feet out in front of her on a silver basket on wheels. The remaining photos in the set showed the model posing in several sexy ways while she showed off her killer figure.

Dasha opted for an all-black ensemble that consisted of a tiny skirt and lingerie top. On her upper half, Dasha opted for a black semi-sheer black bra that was embroidered with a feminine design. The bottom of the piece appeared to be constructed of silk fabric while the top was made of semi-sheer material that exposed a tease of her skin underneath. The cups were scalloped and dipped low into her chest while showing off her ample bust.

On her lower half, she opted for a tight skirt that showcased her hourglass curves. Its waistband was worn over her navel and left a tease of her toned abs in view. Meanwhile, the skirt had a daringly short length that allowed the blond bombshell to show off her slender legs. Dasha also wore a pair of strappy, black heels that added some length to her picture-perfect stems.

The social media star rocked a beaded necklace as her only accessory and went all out on glam. The model’s look appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and blush and contour combo that helped define her cheekbones. She parted her long tresses in the middle and added voluminous waves that spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the update, Dasha asked fans to choose their favorite photo, and she also tagged her hair and makeup team as well as her photographer. In a few hours, the picture raked in over 13,000 likes and 360-plus comments.

“Um… I pick every one because I’m obsessed with the looks,” one follower gushed.

“Amazing. And think they all are gorgeous. But I would probably pick 3,” a second fan added with a few flame emoji.

“Dasha your all picks is fav but 2 pic is very attractive.. you are super model!!” another social media user wrote.