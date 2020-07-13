Rachel Ward Looks Gorgeous In A Chic Neutral Ensemble

Rachel Ward stunned her 606,000 Instagram followers with her most recent post, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a chic neutral ensemble. The entire look was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Rachel made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the caption of the post as well as the picture itself.

The snap was captured in Manchester, as the geotag indicated. The blond bombshell stood in front of a plain white wall that allowed the neutral tones of her ensemble to pop. She clad her long, lean physique in an outfit that incorporated different colors and textures for an elegant look.

On top, Rachel wore a cream-colored knit sweater with a ribbed turtleneck detail and chunky knit that added some interesting texture to the outfit. The fabric draped over her toned figure, hiding her cleavage. She paired the knit sweater with high-waisted pants in a beige hue. The pants accentuated her slim waist and helped to define her curves, and the fabric clung to her slim thighs before flaring out slightly over her calves.

Rachel finished off the look with a dusty rose jacket that had slim-fitting arms, lapels near the chest, and what appeared to be a loose, flowing fit. The garment cascaded all the way to the ground, adding some major drama.

Rachel had one hand tucked in her pocket and held the strap of her purse with the other as she gazed at the camera with a seductive expression on her face. You can check out the snap below.

Rachel’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she looked effortlessly chic. Her beauty look was soft and subtle, with what appeared to be bold brows framing her stunning eyes and a nude hue on her lips.

Her followers absolutely loved the stunning update, and the post received over 1,900 likes within one hour of going live. It also received more than 60 comments from her eager fans.

“I love your style babe You look so chic,” one fan commented, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Oh my goodness angel,” another added, captivated by Rachel’s beauty.

“Obsessed with this,” one follower remarked.

“You look incredible,” another fan wrote simply.

Rachel appears to be loving Fashion Nova looks lately. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a double update in which she rocked a pair of white biker shorts and a thigh-skimming blazer over top of nothing. The fashion-forward outfit showcased a serious amount of cleavage and also allowed Rachel to flaunt her long, lean legs.