‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reponds To The Positive Side Of Having Multiple Baby Daddies

Kailyn Lowry opened up about the custody arrangements she has with her baby daddies during a recent Q&A session with her fans and followers.

According to a July 11 report from In Touch Weekly magazine, the Teen Mom 2 cast member responded to a fan who said they enjoy the fact that their children have different fathers because it allows her plenty of time to herself and in response, Kailyn shared her point of view.

“Good thing about multiple is you get a break and me time if you schedule right,” the fan wrote.

“Isaac and Linc are on the same exact schedule. But I have Lux 99.9% of the time,” Kailyn Lowry replied.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, each of Kailyn’s three children, including 10-year-old Isaac, six-year-old Lincoln, and two-year-old Lux Russell, have different fathers, including her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, respectively.

As In Touch Weekly magazine pointed out to readers, Kailyn has healthy co-parenting relationships with both Jo and Javi but when it comes to Chris, who Kailyn is currently expecting her second child with, things between the two of them are rarely civil. In fact, at the current time, it is not believed that Kailyn and Chris are in touch with one another, despite their new baby’s impending arrival.

Also during her Q&A session with her online audience members, Kailyn opened up about the process of naming her fourth child after taking nearly two months after her third son’s birth to come up with Lux’s name.

“I don’t know how Lux was nameless for almost 2 months. I think it’s called ‘giving my power away’ to people to make decisions for/with me … constantly seeking approval — instead of doing what I want,” she explained. “I have three full names I really like. So I’m hoping when I look at him I’ll know.”

While Kailyn didn’t name Chris by name, she seemed to suggest that he wouldn’t be having any say in the moniker she selects for their second child.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kailyn took to her Instagram page in May and revealed to her fans and followers that her fourth pregnancy was her toughest yet. As she explained at the time, she was having to deal not only with her fourth child’s impending arrival, but also doing so herself while also tending to the needs of her three other kids, all of whom were unable to attend school in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.