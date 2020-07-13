Morgan Ketzner Shows Off Her Flawless Physique In A Teeny Blue Bikini On Instagram

Morgan Ketzner took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share a racy new pic with her adoring fans. The blond bombshell showed some skin as she offered her followers a fun bikini giveaway.

In the stunning snap, Morgan looked smoking hot as she sported a blue bikini. The sporty top clung tightly to her chest while showcasing her cleavage and toned arms in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist. The garment accentuated her flat tummy and chiseled abs as well. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs in the photo.

Morgan posed on a balcony in Miami, Florida. She had her hip pushed out and both of her hands resting at her sides while she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background, a gorgeous ocean view, tall buildings, and a blue sky were visible.

Morgan wore her blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that tumbled down her back and brushed lightly over the tops of her shoulders.

She also sported a natural makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to include thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete her face with soft pink lipstick.

Morgan’s 479,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post. The pic garnered more than 5,700 likes within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 270 messages during that time.

“Blue is my favorite color, now it really is!” one follower stated.

“Just Beautiful,” declared another.

“Pretty cute,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are a queen,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s been seen sporting sexy bathing suits, skimpy shorts, tiny tops, and more in her online photos.

Most recently, Morgan got the pulses of her followers racing when she donned a white crop top with the word “cowgirl” printed on it, and a pair of white panties with a pink floral print. That post was also a popular one. To date, the photo has reeled in more than 13,000 likes and over 600 comments.