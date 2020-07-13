Devon Windsor Rocks Ruffled Bikini In Beachside Snaps

Devon Windsor kicked off the week with an Instagram update that saw her enjoying the summer temperatures. Her post featured her rocking a tiny bikini while she spent some time on the beach.

Looking fabulous, the 26 year-old model wore a skimpy white bikini while she stood barefoot in the shallow water on the beach. The top featured triangle-shaped cups with ruffles. The bottoms also had a single ruffle along the top edge along with straps that tied into loopy bows on the sides of her hips. She also sported a straw hat with a black ribbon.

The post consisted of four snapshots that captured her striking several poses while the waves rolled ashore. Blue hues in the water and sky caused Devon’s seemingly flawless skin to pop.

In the first photo, Devon faced the camera as she arched her back slightly and tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms. She wore a serious expression on her face as she looked at something off to the side. With her elbows back, she gave her fans a nice look at her trim and toned physique.

Devon was holding her hat in the second picture. She gazed at the camera while waves lapped against the shore. The snapshot was taken from a side angle, showing of her slender midsection.

Striking a sexy pose with one leg out to the side, Devon showed off her hourglass shape in the third image. The camera snapped the picture as she tilted her head and tossed her hair to one side.

The fourth photo captured Devon from the side as she threw her head back just as she put her hat on her head. The angle showed off her flat abs as well as her toned thighs.

Devon looked to be makeup-free for the photoshoot. She sported a pale polish on her nails. For accessories, she wore a seashell necklace, bracelets and hoop earrings.

Dozens of Devon’s fans took a moment to give the post some love.

“Wow you look phenomenal,” one follower commented.

“Incredible… absolutely incredible,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Wow looks so unbelievably breathtaking beautiful,” wrote a third Instagram user.

Devon has a knack for looking sensational in just about anything she wears. She also seems to enjoy showing off her figure in bathing suits. Not too long ago, she wowed her fans when she shared a post that saw her wearing a black cut-out bikini while soaking up some sun.