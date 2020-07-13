Cindy Prado Stuns In Yellow Bikini While At The Beach

American bombshell Cindy Prado sent fans’ hearts racing around the world on social media after she shared some sizzling new snapshots of herself on Monday, July 13. The beauty shared the post with her 1.4 million followers on Instagram and it quickly became a hit.

The 27-year-old — who is most famously known for being a fashion model signed to Elite Miami — was photographed while at the beach for the slideshow, which consisted of nine photos. Cindy took center stage in the series as she switched between a number of playful and sexy poses while in the ocean. She further exuded a sexiness as she pouted and stared directly into the camera’s lens in a number of the images.

Her long blond hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking, messy waves.

Per usual, Cindy also appeared to be rocking a bit of makeup for the slideshow, a move that added some glam to her beachside appearance. The look seemingly included foundation, lipstick, bronzer, highlighter, and a bit of blush. It was hard to discern if she had eye-makeup on as she wore sunglasses.

Still, it was her killer curves that stood out the most, as she easily showed them off with a revealing bathing suit.

The model opted for a yellow bikini bra that featured two straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The swimsuit garment’s bandeau-styled body barely left anything to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her busty assets. The top’s plunging body also revealed a great deal of cleavage and a bit of sideboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut, that especially displayed her curvy hips and pert derriere. The model’s slim core was also on display.

She accessorized with several jewelry pieces.

Cindy revealed her location in the post, stating that she was in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she told her fans that her bathing suit was designed by White Fox Boutique.

The series was met with enthusiasm and approval from plenty of fans, garnering more than 12,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after going live. An additional 200 followers also praised her physique, looks, and swimsuit in the comments section.

“Hot girl,” one person stated.

“Sexy beach babe,” a second admirer chimed in.

Cindy has shared many smoking-hot snapshots of herself to social media, especially as of late. Just earlier today, she wowed fans once more after she rocked another revealing bathing suit that showcased her curvy and enviable figure, per The Inquisitr.