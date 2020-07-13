Brittney Palmer Flaunts Cleavage in Child’s Pose Alongside Her Dog: ‘Stretch It Out Buddy’

Brittney Palmer showed off her fit body and her yoga skills alongside her adorable dog on Instagram earlier today, and her followers appeared to love the fun picture.

In the post, Brittney is posed in a modified child’s pose, looking at her pup doing a similar version of the popular stretching position. The UFC octagon girl appeared to be in a living space, and she had a black yoga mat spread out on top of a deep blue rug, which was atop tiled flooring. A brown couch is visible on one side, and a spiral staircase is in the background against a white wall. She had weights and other things near her in the photo.

Britney wore a scoop neck sports bra that showed off her ample cleavage as she stretched her arms forward. She paired it with black and gray workout leggings that showcased her curves. A bit of the UFC ring girl’s toned back, as well as her shapely arms, were also visible in the pose. She wore her highlight brown hair with a slight wave in it, and it swept over to who side with the shorter layer falling over her forehead. It looked like the model wore light makeup in the shot to highlight her features, but she kept things pretty natural for her workout, and her fingernails appeared bare or polished with a light color. Brittney’s big smile showed off her pretty white teeth.

In her caption, Brittney urged her puffy pup to stretch hard, and her fans shared the love on the post. Over 10,100 Instagrammers hit the like button, and nearly 100 dropped a comment for the UFC octagon girl.

“Beautiful for sure. It doesn’t look like your pet it at the same motivation level as you, though,” teased one fan who also included several flame emoji.

“You look wonderful and unique, my darling — very smart and lovely,” a second devotee declared.

“Teamwork makes the dream work! Especially with such an adorable workout buddy,” wrote a third follower along with a laughing crying and high five emoji.

“Lol, how cute. I love it! I have the same thing with my puppers,” a fourth Instagrammer replied with a red heart and a flame.

