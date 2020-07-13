January Jones Sizzles In Low-Cut Sparkling Bikini Top While Posing Poolside

The 'Mad Men' actress showed off her fantastic figure in her latest Instagram update.

On Monday, July 13, Emmy nominated actress January Jones started off the workweek by uploading a stunning snap for her 1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The Mad Men star appeared to have taken the picture herself. She sat next to a pool on a sunny day, bathed in golden light, at an undisclosed location. Outdoor furniture and gorgeous green foliage can be seen in the background. The 42-year-old tilted her head and looked toward the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

She sizzled in a sparkling multicolored bikini top that left little to the imagination. The plunging garment showcased her incredible curves. Fans were also able to get a good view of her toned midsection. January piled on the accessories, wearing a glittery headband, coordinating sunglasses, and an intricate necklace adorned with numerous charms.

For the photo, the Spinning Out actress wore her short blond hair down in a deep middle part. She appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The cosmetic application seemed to have featured foundation, highlighter, and bold red lipstick.

In the caption, January made reference to a “heat dome” and implored her followers to research the term.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are honestly the most beautiful woman in the world,” wrote one fan.

“Can you be anymore [sic] beautiful? I think not,” added another admirer.

“Such a stunning woman and a great actress. Funny too!” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“That bikini top is gorgeous!!! Not to mention that I love on your necklace every time that you post a pic of it,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

January has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the actress is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture in which she had on an oversized floral blouse over a maroon swimsuit which accentuated her lean legs. That post has been liked over 47,000 times since it was shared.