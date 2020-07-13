Donald Trump Is ‘Shockingly’ Losing Voters In Four Republican States, Report Says

In a Monday piece for Raw Story, journalist Alex Henderson outlined the recent polls that show Donald Trump “shockingly” losing voters in Texas, Georgia, Kansas, and Montana — all Republican states.

Henderson noted the recent polls in Texas that showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading Trump by as much as 5 percent. Notably, Trump won the traditionally red state by 9 percent in 2016. Elsewhere, in Georgia, which is a light red state like Texas, polls show Trump trailing Biden by as much as 4 percent. However, a recent OAN/Gravis Marketing poll put the president ahead of Biden in the state by 3 percent.

Although a Civiqs poll from May showed Trump leading Biden in Kansas by 12 percent, recent polls show that this lead has dwindled to the single digits. As Henderson noted, the last time a Democratic presidential candidate won Kansas was in 1964, when President Lyndon B. Johnson defeated Barry Goldwater.

“In a state as Republican as Kansas, Trump should have a consistent double-digit lead. But then, Kansas is also where Democrat Laura Kelly, now Kansas’ governor, achieved a surprising victory in 2018.”

While Trump won Montana by 20 points in 2016, a recent Montana State University poll showed him leading Biden by just 5 percent. Not only that, but the state’s Senate race doesn’t bode well with Republicans as Democratic Governor Steve Bullock is currently ahead of incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

As reported by The Guardian, the current Senate races don’t bode well for multiple Republicans in the upper chamber, which could cause the GOP to lose control in November. Notably, Susan Collins, Joni Ernst, Cory Gardner, Martha McSally, and Thom Tillis are all trailing their Democratic opponents in the polls.

“Even leading Trump loyalists Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham face stiff challenges from Democratic opponents raising huge funds in Kentucky and South Carolina respectively,” the publication wrote.

In a piece for The Atlantic, David A. Graham argued that many Republicans are distancing themselves from Trump amid his controversial handling of America’s racial unrest and the coronavirus pandemic. Although Graham noted that it’s unclear if such defections are reflective of a broader pattern, he suggested they don’t bode well for Republicans amid Trump’s recent polling.

“But Republican elected officials can see all the same polls everyone else can, plus some more, and they’re once again calculating that standing with Trump could cost them more than standing apart.”

Still, some polls don’t bode as poorly for Trump and the Republican Party. As The Inquisitr reported, a recent Trafalgar Group poll put the president ahead of Biden in Wisconsin — albeit by 1 percent. Notably, Trafalgar Group was one of the only pollsters to predict Trump’s win in 2016 and surveys general election voters for a purported higher degree of accuracy.