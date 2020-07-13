Yaslen Clemente Rocks A Skimpy String Bikini In Her Latest Instagram Update

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her eager Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot double Instagram update in which she showcased her curves in a skimpy string bikini. The swimsuit Yaslen wore was by the brand Gurly by NM, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Yaslen posed in front of an industrial-looking concrete wall, which provided the perfect neutral backdrop that allowed her figure to be the focal point of the shots. The bikini top Yaslen wore left little to the imagination, as triangular cups hugged her ample assets and displayed a serious amount of cleavage. The bikini cups themselves were crafted from a white fabric with pink cursive lettering across it. Black straps stretched across her chest, connecting the cups, and around her neck, and there was also black trim on the top edges of the cups.

Yaslen paired the sexy bikini top with equally skimpy bottoms. The bikini bottoms she wore featured a small, triangular patch of fabric and black strings that stretched high over her hips. The sides were secured near her waist in bows, with the strings dangling down her thighs. The swimsuit showcased her flat stomach and muscular legs to perfection, and Yaslen finished off the look with a white bucket hat and a pair of white sneakers.

She posed in the first snap with her arms above her head, resting atop her head as she gazed seductively at the camera. Her blond locks tumbled down in a tousled style, and her beauty look was minimalist, with just enough makeup to accentuate her features.

She showed off the back of the swimsuit in the second snap, turning around and flaunting her pert posterior in the thong style bottoms. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling pictures, and the post received over 31,700 likes within three hours. It also racked up 350 comments in the same time span.

“Amazing body,” one fan commented, captivated by Yaslen’s fit physique.

“Wow I love this bikini,” another added.

“My whole entire body goals,” a third fan remarked, including a string of heart eyes emoji in her comment.

“BEAUTIFUL as always,” another follower wrote.

Whether she’s in swimwear or activewear, Yaslen loves to showcase her sculpted figure in sexy attire. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen shared a snap in which she rocked a scandalously sexy dress that exposed nearly all of her breasts, as well as plenty of her toned stomach and curvaceous hips. The garment was crafted from chocolate brown fabric that looked gorgeous against Yaslen’s bronzed skin.