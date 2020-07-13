Samantha Hoopes Sizzles In Floral Bikini & Shows Off Her ‘Best Accomplishment & Greatest Gift’

Sports Illustrated model Samantha Hoopes took to Instagram on Monday to show off what she considered to be her biggest accomplishment. She wore a bikini that showcased all of her notorious curves, but it seemed that her caption was referencing her adorable son George.

Samantha tagged the Instagram page for the fashion brand Montce in her photo, and she appeared to be wearing their yellow batik “Palua” bikini. The colorful floral pattern looked stunning on Samantha as she showcased some deep cleavage and her fit physique.

The Sports Illustrated model stood outdoors on a balcony with a gorgeous landscape behind her. Palm trees and green grass could be seen in the background, along with a blue sky and the stunning, vast ocean waters.

She wore dark sunglasses over her eyes and had her blond tresses pulled back to sit atop her head in a messy bun. Samantha stood barefoot on the balcony, with one leg placed slightly ahead of the other, and she added a few pieces of jewelry to accessorize her look.

The accents of the gold necklace and bracelet, along with what appeared to be her engagement ring, certainly were gorgeous additions to the Sports Illustrated model’s look. However, Samantha’s most fabulous accessory could be said to be her baby, George. As is often the case in Samantha’s photos, George was snuggled up against her body as she held him in one arm.

The triangle bikini top and matching tie-up bikini bottoms perfectly highlighted Samantha’s tanned skin. The waistband of the bottoms rested just below her navel and provided a fair amount of coverage while still showcasing her fantastic abs and long, lean legs.

“You are even more beautiful now as Mom,” one of Samantha’s fans commented.

This is not the first time that Samantha has relied on the Montce brand to help her look sizzling-hot. With this new snapshot, most would say that it’s easy to see why she loves this particular brand.

“Absolutely beautiful!” one of Samantha’s fans noted.

“you + @palella did some nice work!” someone else wrote, referencing baby George and Samantha’s fiance Salvatore Palella.

As gorgeous as Samantha looked in this latest upload, it seemed that she was in a fairly casual mom mode. Although it was impossible to tell for certain given her large sunglasses, Samantha appeared to likely be fresh-faced while wearing little to no makeup. She did not seem to be wearing any type of bold or bright color on her lips, for example, and she certainly gave off the vibe of a mom enjoying a day near the ocean with her baby.

Samantha was drop-dead gorgeous before having her baby a little over a year ago, and she is stunningly beautiful now as well. She has been showing off her curves in bikinis quite often over the past few months and her fans can certainly see why.