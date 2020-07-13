Thomas Ravenel Becomes A Dad For The Third Time As Girlfriend Heather Mascoe Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel welcomed his third child into the world on June 29, according to The Daily Mail. The disgraced politician had a baby boy with his former girlfriend, Heather Mascoe. The two briefly dated last summer.

Thomas shared the news on Monday that Jonathan Jackson Ravenel was born by C-section on June 29. The baby was 7lbs 4oz, and 20.25 inches long at birth, and Thomas reported that everyone is doing well.

“We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

The disgraced former politician briefly dated the registered nurse last summer, and while the two and are no longer a couple, Thomas insisted that they are “really good friends.”

Thomas and Heather are not living together right now, although Thomas has been helping the new mom by running errands. The new dad was spotted getting baby items from Target in Charleston’s Citadel Mall shortly after the birth according to a Daily Mail source.

This is the third child for both Heather and Thomas. The registered nurse has two children, a son and a daughter ages 12 and 13, with well-known Charleston restaurateur Leo Chiagkouris. Thomas has two children, Kensington “Kensie” Calhoun Ravenel, 6, and Saint Julien Rembert Ravenel, 4 with his former girlfriend, Kathryn Dennis.

Kathryn learned three months ago that Heather was expecting when Thomas’ attorney gave her the news. As for his two kids, Thomas admitted that it was challenging to explain the situation to them.

“It’s kind of difficult to explain to them, you know, ‘This is your half-brother – different mothers, same father,” Thomas told The Daily Mail.

In the end, the former politician just told the confused youngsters that one day it would all make sense.

”You’ll understand when you’re older,” Thomas told Kensie and Saint.

The two have yet to meet their new half-sibling, but Thomas hoped that they would get together soon.

“They’ve Face Timed with the baby and they’re very excited to meet him. They’re getting ready to spend the week with their mother so we’re hoping they’ll meet him after that.”

Right now, the couple is being “careful” about who is able to visit the newborn due to coronavirus concerns. Cases are currently on the rise in Charleston. The situation is so dire that as The Inquisitr previously reported, Thomas’ former Southern Charm co-star, Cameran Eubanks, has warned people not to visit the southern city due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

For now, Thomas’s newborn son is staying outside the city and has reportedly been entertained by frog sounds in the countryside.