Bruna Rangel Lima Soaks Up Some Sun In A Printed Bikini: ‘Match My Vibe’

Bruna Rangel Lima went full bombshell as she rocked a stunning ensemble for her latest Instagram share on Monday afternoon. The gorgeous model flaunted her fit figure while telling her followers in the caption of the post that they should match her current vibe.

In the racy pics, Bruna looked hotter than ever as she sported a tiny green bikini with a white and orange leaf print. The tiny top exposed her abundant cleavage and showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as they put her long, lean legs in the spotlight. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shots. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings and multiple rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Bruna sat on the ground with both of her hands behind her. She bent her knees and arched her back while wearing a steamy expression on her face. In the second shot, she sat on her knees with her hands resting on her legs. She soaked up the sun in front of some green foliage as she stared into the camera.

Bruna wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The long locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with pink blush on her cheeks and a light-colored lipstick.

Bruna’s over 4 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 16,000 times with in the first 35 minutes after it went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section with nearly 200 messages during that time.

“Beautiful and gorgeous as always,” one follower gushed.

“So beautiful and perfect,” another wrote.

“Very sexy babe,” a third social media user remarked.

“Simply Gorgeous and Beautiful Lady,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a black cupped bikini with a bright floral print. That post was also a popular one among fans. It’s raked in more than 97,000 likes and over 740 comments to date.