President Trump Says Joe Biden Would Get ‘No Ratings, Asks, ‘Is This What You Want For Your President?’

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted that former vice president Joe Biden, if he’s elected president, would get “no ratings,” and asked rhetorically if this was what Americans wanted in their POTUS, Yahoo News reported.

In the tweet, which can be seen below, Trump shared a video, described by Yahoo News writer Dylan Stableford as “heavily edited,” that showed Biden at a campaign event, and is a compilation of some of the duller moments at the event. For example, the clip, in black and white, edited to look like old-timey movie reels, and with a ragtime soundtrack playing in the background shows Biden speaking before going quiet, then asking if an unidentified source was rain. Attendees look around and watch their phones while asking people outside to come in.

Is this what you want for your President??? With no ratings, media will go down along with our great USA! https://t.co/dtJm3J2BPr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2020

Stableford suggested that Trump is “obsessed” with ratings, and then provided a link to a compendium of tweets in which the 45th president referenced ratings in one way or another. Many are about his adversaries’ ratings, suggesting, for example, that ratings are down for entities such as MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough’s “Morning Joe” show are down. Others tout his own ratings, such as a March 29 tweet in which he called his daily coronavirus press briefings a “ratings hit.”

At the time, he claimed that his daily press briefings were on par with the season finale of “The Bachelor,” as The Inquisitr reported.

Weeks later, he again cited his ratings when he announced that he was ditching the daily coronavirus press briefings.

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

He also cited NASCAR’s ratings earlier this month in reference to a noose found in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage. Trump claimed that the “hoax” as well as the sport’s banning of the Confederate flag had caused “the lowest ratings EVER” for the auto racing series. In fact, NASCAR ratings have been up since returning from a months-long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing in New York Magazine, Jonathan Chait noted that he agrees with Trump in that cable news ratings, with the exception of those of Fox News, will likely sag should Biden get elected.

“Fox News will be fine, inventing new ways to whip its audience into hysteria. But CNN and MSNBC, deprived of Trump’s unprecedented stream of scandal, mismanagement, crisis, leaks, and racism, will suffer,” he wrote.

Chait also conceded that, if Trump is indeed re-elected, cable news ratings will have plenty to report on as there will be further disasters due to the federal government’s inability, with Trump at the helm, to handle its basic functions.