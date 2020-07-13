Gizele Oliveira Sunbathes In A String Bikini In Sultry Black-And-White Snap

Gizele Oliveira posted a hot new photo to her Instagram page on Monday that has her fans talking.

The sultry image was shot in black-and-white and captured the Victoria’s Secret model sunbathing in an itty-bitty bikini. The camera was positioned directly above her as she laid out across the wooden floor while resting her head in her hand. She stretched her other arm out above her in an attempt to block the light from hitting her eyes, causing a shadow to cast over her face as she worked on her tan.

Gizele looked smoking hot in her barely-there swimwear from My BFF Swim that appeared to be made of a black velvet material, however, the lack of color in the photo made it difficult to tell. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps and a plunging neckline that left the 27-year-old’s decolletage bare and exposed her ample cleavage. It also featured minuscule triangle cups that flashed a glimpse of underboob to the scandalous scene.

The matching bottoms of the set showcased the Brazilian bombshell’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. It had a curved waistband and stringy straps that sat at an angle across her flat midsection to highlight her flat stomach and abs. They were tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, further emphasizing her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Gizele added a pair of rectangular sunglasses with thick, studded frames to her barely-there look. She had her brunette tresses bunched up in a messy fashion underneath her head, and appeared to be sporting a touch of makeup — including lip gloss, blush, and highlighter — to define her striking features.

The image proved to be an instant hit with many of Gizele’s followers, who have awarded the upload over 11,000 likes after just three hours of going live to her page. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to compliment the catwalk queen on the latest look at her phenomenal figure.

“You are mind-blowing,” one person praised.

“Such a queen,” quipped another fan.

“Totallly HOT,” a third follower remarked.

“Love this!!!” added a fourth fan.

Gizele seems to thrill her fans with anything she posts to her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw the model exposing her bare chest underneath a blue blazer while rocking a pair of matching shorts. The coordinated look proved to be a popular one, amassing over 21,000 likes and 235 comments on the post to date.