John Travolta’s ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John Posts Poignant Tribute To His Late Wife Kelly Preston

The singer was close friends with her co-star's wife and once worked with her on special project.

Olivia-Newton John paid tribute to Kelly Preston following the actress’s death at age 57.

Olivia, who was close friends with the wife of her Grease co-star John Travolta, shared an Instagram photo hours after Kelly’s death from breast cancer was announced.

In the throwback photo posted to her social media page, the two women were pictured posing together as they held up a copy of their 2001 VHS video Not Under My Roof: Protecting Your Baby from Toxins At Home. Kelly had her arm around Olivia in the photo as the two friends showed off the safety video they taped for the Children’s Health Environmental Coalition.

In the caption to the post, Olivia shared warm words about her beloved friend. The singer described Kelly as a “warm” and “gentle spirit” and she added that her light will “shine” on her surviving children, Ella and Benjamin, and her famous husband John. Kelly and John also shared a son, Jett, who died in 2009.

In comments to the post, fans offered Olivia condolences on the loss of her longtime friend.

“My heart sank when I read the news this morning,” wrote one follower. “Prayers to John and his family, you Olivia and everyone else who knew and loved her.”

“It’s so very sad news,” another wrote. ” Feel sad even though I never knew her. So young. You look like you had a genuine lovely friendship, Olivia. Fly with the angels Kelly.”

“So sorry for the loss of your friend, Olivia,” another wrote. “She was beautiful. Prayers to John, Ella and Benjamin.”

Olivia starred opposite Kelly’s husband John in the 1978 film Grease, and the two co-stars remained friends. But Olivia also became close to Kelly after the actor married her in 1991.

Last year, Olivia spoke about her most famous leading man and his real-life wife more than 40 years after she and John made movie magic together in Grease.

“It’s wonderful,” Olivia told Fox News of her relationship with her co-star. “We speak often. I’m also good friends with his wife. We will always be close. We’re always busy, but we also find ways to see each other when we can.”

Sadly, both women endured breast cancer diagnoses. Olivia has been very public about her ongoing battle with breast cancer. The “Hopelessly Devoted to You” singer was first diagnosed in 1992 and then overcame a bout of cancer in 2013 before announcing she was living with stage 4 cancer last year. Kelly’s cancer battle remained private from the public until her death.