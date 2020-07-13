James Gunn Claims He Tried To Make Velma ‘Explicitly Gay’ In ‘Scooby-Doo’ But Studio Didn’t Allow It

James Gunn claimed he had tried to make Velma Dinkley “explicitly gay” in the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie, but the studio eventually blocked it from happening, TMZ reported earlier today.

On Twitter yesterday, Gunn responded to a fan who asked him to make their “live-action lesbian Velma dreams come true,” saying he had done his best to make it happen in the script he penned.

According to the director, the character was gay in his original script but alleged that the studio behind the film, Warner Bros., kept asking him to make changes until there was nothing left. In the sequel film, she ended up getting a male love interest in Seth Green’s character.

I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel). ???? https://t.co/Pxho6Ju1oQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2020

On Monday, he further embellished his original tweet by explaining some of what was shot for the movie that wound up on the cutting room floor. He fired back at a fan that accused him of only making Velma gay in an offhanded “hint.”

Gunn clarified that she was legitimately gay, and scenes were shot where she kissed Daphne and serenaded her.

1) She’s gay in the 1st draft. It’s not one line. I 1st shared this 12 years ago. 2) Uh, no. She serenades Daphne. And she kisses Daphne. Both of these were shot – all easily available, known information, just as everyone knows the movie was initially Rated R by the MPAA. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2020

While Gunn is best known as the director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, fewer people knew he previously worked on both Scooby-Doo and its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

His original tweet garnered a massive response from fans of the animated franchise and the live-action movies.

Some fans even tried to get hashtags like “#ReleaseTheGunnCut” trending. Others admitted they had always liked the idea of a romantic relationship between Daphne and Velma.

“You’re telling me there’s footage of an ambiguously gay Velma Dinkley hidden away in the Warner Brothers vault that may never see the light of day???” asked one person.

Gunn responded to the fan, saying some of the previous footage was available to watch in the deleted scenes, which were included under the film’s special features upon its DVD release.

“Hey, you tried. A for effort James. Those studios are too dumb to get out of their own way,” added another user.

“Damn dude the studio didn’t have to do you dirty like this. I got hella gay vibes from her towards Daphne,” tweeted a third.

“Maybe one day a third film will happen but thank you for trying your best to make it happen,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Some folks just wanted Gunn to help make a Scooby-Doo 3 film happen with the original cast returning.

According to The Independent, Gunn was not the only Scooby-Doo writer to try and make Velma gay. Tom Cervone, who directed the recent animated movie, Scoob, also commented on her sexuality recently.

On Instagram, he stated that they intentionally made act “a little off and out of character” when she dated Shaggy. He also said that they felt Velma was a lesbian and not bisexual.