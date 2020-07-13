Mo’Nique Is Not Replacing Nene Leakes On ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13

Nene Leakes has not yet confirmed her return.

Nene Leakes is not being replaced on The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast by Mo’Nique.

On July 12, after conducting their own investigation in regard to the matter, Gossip Cop confirmed to their readers that while Nene may not return for the 13th season of the Bravo reality series, she is not being replaced on the show by the comedian, despite a recent report from Life & Style magazine.

“The network is ready to shake things up. And everyone knows that there’s no shortage of suitable replacements in Atlanta,” an alleged insider told the magazine, noting that Mo’Nique was supposedly at the “top of the list” of possible replacements for Nene.

“She’s everything you could want in a Real Housewife. She’s controversial, opinionated, and she has no problem speaking her mind,” the source continued. “Mo’Nique is a perfect choice; even Nene has said so in the past.”

While the outlet suggested that producers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were not planning to ask Nene to return to the show for Season 13, Bravo recently confirmed that Nene has not been fired from the series and around the same time, Mo’Nique shot down the idea of appearing on the show on her Instagram page.

As fans of the show well know, Nene left the series after its seventh season and didn’t return until Season 10, aside from a cameo role on Season 8. So, when it comes to potentially leaving the show again, the idea doesn’t seem completely far fetched. That said, it’s safe to say that Mo’Nique will not be replacing her if she does walk away from the show that made her famous.

In a post shared to her Instagram page, Mo’Nique told her fans and followers that she was not set to appear on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta before noting that she believes Nene is an “irreplaceable” cast member.

Mo’Nique also said that while she will not be joining the cast, she has a lot of respect for all of the women who appear on the show.

NeNe Leakes attends Rolling Stone Live Miami at SLS South Beach. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Hollywood Life last month that while Nene had reportedly received an offer to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the series’ upcoming 13th season, she had not yet decided whether or not she was going to take Bravo up on their offer.

The outlet then said that Nene was weighing her options in an effort to ensure she will be taking the right deal for the right money.