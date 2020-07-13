Devin Brugman Flaunts Killer Curves In Tropical Bikini

Devin Brugman used her incredible figure to advertise a new line of swimwear in her latest Instagram update. On Monday, she shared a series of photos that featured her rocking a bikini while posing in her home.

Fans of the entrepreneur will remember that Devin is part of the creative team behind Monday Swimwear, along with fellow model Natasha Oakley. Her post gave her fans a peek at one of the two-piece swimsuits from the company’s Amazonia line.

Tropical is one word that could be used to describe Devin’s bikini. It was made from fabric that had green, orange and beige hues. The top featured classic triangle-style cups that put plenty of her voluptuous chest on display. The bottoms had sides that sat high on her hips.

The model’s post consisted of two pictures that featured her sitting on the floor. A few potted plants, along with a wicker chair, were situated behind her, and a large mirror leaned against the wall beside her.

With a serious expression on her face, Devin sat with her legs slightly spread in the first photo. She posed with one elbow on one knee with her other hand resting on her knee. The pose highlighted her incredible figure. Small tattoos on the side of her torso and wrist were visible.

In the second picture, Devin struck a similar pose except she held one hand in her hair as she looked down. She put her toned legs and hourglass figure on display her free rested on hand on her shin.

Devin wore her hair parted on the side and styled it in loose waves over her shoulders. The model appeared to be wearing a smoky eye shadow, blush on her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips. Her fingernails had a French manicure while she wore a bold white polish on her toenails. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a dainty bracelet.

Many of her admirers had plenty to say about the sexy snaps.

“How do you get more lovely each day?” quipped one follower.

“Just gorgeous!!! In every set I see you in!” a second fan wrote.

“And they say perfection doesn’t exist…” joked a third Instagram user.

“You’re not allowed to be this perfect,” a fourth admirer echoed.

Devin’s body does seem to be made for bikinis. Not to long ago, she shared a fun snap that featured her wearing a tiny, white two piece swimsuit while she posed in her kitchen.