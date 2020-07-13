Chloe Saxon Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Barely There Purple Top & Tight Jeans

Chloe Saxon treated her fans to a stunning new Instagram post on Monday afternoon. The model flashed her hourglass curves as she rocked a sexy ensemble in front of the camera.

In the racy pics, Chloe looked drop dead gorgeous while wearing a tiny purple crop top. The barely there shirt boasted a revealing neckline that showed off her massive cleavage. The garment also featured short sleeves and tied in the front.

She teamed the top with a pair of skintight jeans. The high-waisted denim fit snugly around her tiny waist and hugged her curvy hips and round booty. Her long, lean legs, flat tummy, and toned abs were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe sat on the edge of a gray couch with her back arched and her legs apart as she wore a big smile on her face.

In the second shot, she put one hand on the couch for balance and the other behind her head as she tilted her head towards the ceiling and closed her eyes. The final picture was similar, but featured her with her eyes open and a beaming smile.

Chloe wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well a pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete the glam look with heavy pink blush on her cheeks and dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Chloe’s 783,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the snap, clicking the like button more than 6,200 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 140 remarks.

“Such a hottie,” one follower wrote.

“Looking lovely as always,” another declared.

“Super sexy babe,” a third social media user gushed.

“Beautiful woman,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe is no stranger to showing off her curvaceous body in racy online pics. She recently thrilled her followers when she posed topless in nothing but a pair of dark blue jeans. To date, that snap has earned more than 17,000 likes and over 300 comments.