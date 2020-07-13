Naya Rivera Search Update: A Body Has Been Found In Lake Piru, Ventura County Sheriff Says

The Ventura County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that a body has been found in Lake Piru, four days after actress Naya Rivera went missing. It has not yet been confirmed whether or not the body is that of Rivera’s, but a press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. PST.

“A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress,” read a tweet from the Ventura Co. Sheriff’s department a short while ago.

Rivera, 33, went missing on July 9, during an outing with her son. Earlier reports indicated that Rivera rented a boat and intended to spend the day out on the water, swimming and enjoying some quality time with 4-year-old Josey. However, Josey was found alone on the boat by another person who had been on the lake at the time and authorities were promptly notified.

More details to follow.