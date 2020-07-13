Angela Simmons Sizzles In Skintight Jeans & Black T-Shirt While ‘Minding The Business That Pays Me’

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons looked sizzling-hot in a new series of photos that she shared on her Instagram page on Sunday. The quartet of shots was not particularly revealing, unlike some photos she had shared in recent weeks that showcased plenty of skin and sultry curves. However, the response that Angela received on these photos proved that she can knock it out of the park in something as simple as jeans and a T-shirt.

For these snapshots, Angela wore her dark tresses in cornrows that joined together in the back for a long braid. She wore black sunglasses and a bright red lipstick along with a large pair of hoop earrings.

In her caption, Angela signaled that she was otherwise makeup-free for this casual yet stunning set of photos. She wore a gorgeous set of strappy heels along with distressed jeans and a black T-shirt.

The jeans hugged all of Angela’s luscious curves and the shirt was tailored enough to do the same. Angela appeared to be standing in a parking lot of some sort, leaning back on a yellow post at times as she flaunted her figure.

“Yes you are glowingggg!” one of her fans declared.

In the first photo, Angela leaned against the post as she placed one hand on her hip and the other behind her head. She gazed off in the distance and looked both fierce and unbothered.

The second snap showed Angela standing with her hands on her hips and she looked down toward the ground. She cocked one hip and had her body positioned to directly face the camera. The other two photos showcased her curves in slightly varying poses, each one as stunning as the last.

“@angelasimmons loving this look. Also loving the caption,” a fan wrote in the comments.

Both the likes and comments poured in on Angela’s post. In less than 24 hours, more than 92,000 of her 6.6 million fans had liked the new series of snapshots, while an additional 900 people wrote comments.

In the geotag, Angela teased that the location of these photos was simply right where she needed to be. She explained in her caption that her focus had been on what paid her, seemingly signaling that she was ignoring anything that served to distract her from her priorities.

Angela’s gorgeous heels garnered a lot of love in the comments, and her overall vibe of confidence with a solid sultry quotient was clearly a hit. Some people commented on her skintight jeans and overall people consistently noted that she was absolutely on fire in this quartet of photos.