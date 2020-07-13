American Woman Held Captive In Nigeria Freed After One Year, Was Lured There By A Man On Facebook

An American woman who had been held captive for over a year in Nigeria has been rescued, BBC News reported. She had been lured there my a Nigerian man posting as a romantic suitor on Facebook.

In what is being called a “romance scam,” authorities say that some time before February 2019, Chukwuebuka Obiaku, 34, made contact with the unidentified woman via Facebook, posing as a suitor interested in love. Police spokesman Frank Mba said that the man had persuaded the woman to come to Nigeria “under the pretext of love,” according to ABC News.

In May 2019, they married. What happened after that remains unclear, but at some point, Obiaku allegedly forced the woman into a Lagos hotel. There, the 46-year-old was allegedly confined to her room for the next 16 months.

“He also forcefully collected and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of 15 months,” Mba said.

He allegedly scammed the woman, described only as a retired civil servant from Washington, D.C., out of $48,000. Mba also said that Obiaku sexually abused the woman.

Further, Obiaku allegedly “also used the victim as a front to defraud her associates and other foreign personalities and companies.” It remains unclear, as of this writing, how many associates he allegedly defrauded, nor how much money he allegedly scammed from them.

Mba described Obiaku as an “internet fraudster” who had scammed not only the Washington woman and her associates, but also “many people locally and internationally,” according to Nigerian newspaper The Vanguard. He faces unidentified criminal charges, including an unspecified cybercrime charge.

The circumstances of the woman’s rescue remain unclear. Police would only say that a “civic-minded” local Nigerian alerted authorities, according to BBC News. However, ABC News reports that “some” Nigerians alerted police to the situation. a Police Intelligence Response Team acted on those tips and rescued the woman, according to the network.

Meanwhile, so notorious is Nigeria for online scams that, as Scamwatch reported, online scams even have a name in internet parlance: “419 scams,” a reference to the section of Nigeria’s criminal code that deals with fraud. Promising nonexistent money, jobs, business opportunities, or marriages, among other lures, scammers gain the confidence of their victims and then use various means to separate them from their money.

In Nigeria, scammers are sometimes known locally as “Yahoo Boys,” and some have purportedly taken their victims for millions.