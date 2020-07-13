Mindy Kaling Stuns In Beige Polka Dot Dress In Latest Instagram Post

Actress and writer, Mindy Kaling, looks stunning in beige polka dots and a set of accessories as she poses near her Los Angeles home for a photo on Sunday.

In the photo, Kaling is smiling from ear to ear as she stands in front of a wall of vibrant greenery and the sun shines on her.

In the caption, Kaling jokes about how she enjoyed getting dressed up today, but is looking forward to getting back into her sweatpants again tomorrow.

The actress is wearing a short-sleeve ankle length beige dress with white polka-dots that wraps tightly around her waist with a tie-belt and fits her frame to perfection. The dress is made by New York based designer, Mara Hoffman.

The shoes she is wearing are known as the Jessa Block Sandals by designer Tory Burch. The sandals are a block heel with multiple colors of ribbon detail and a gold chain-link on each sandal.

Her bag is a straw-crafted tote with a beaded handle by the brazilian company, Serpui, and her eye-catching earrings are the Gold Icon Hoops from modern jeweler, Jenny Bird. The outfit is tied together with a classic sun hat arching over Kaling’s forehead.

The 41-year-old is wearing a medium red lip and subtle black liner around her eyes—her skin looks flawless.

Kaling’s total look is the work of her assistant, personal stylist and art director, Devyn Holbrook.

Kaling’s gorgeous photo received a high amount of praise from her friends and fellow celebrities.

“Even just seeing this makes me feel better,” wrote UnbreakableKimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper.

“Love this look!!” commented influencer Tess Holliday.

“Beautiful,” commented Hollywood Trainer Club’s Jeanette Jenkins.

The Mindy Project star also received positive feedback from a number of Instagram users.

“Love this look, you have a great sense of style,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Pretty Woman Vibes,” commented another user.

“This look just made my summer. Thanks for this cheerful photo!” wrote another.

“Why are you so cute Mindy?!” wrote another.

The photo was liked by some of Kaling’s colleagues and fellow TV stars including Girls creator, Lena Dunham.

Kaling has been posting iconic looks for her followers quite a bit lately. During pride month, on June 17, she posted a photo of herself in a one-sleeved rainbow dress, reported The Inquisitr. She also recently posted a video wearing a shimmering blue and white dress with a red belt and earrings to celebrate the Fourth of July, reported by The Inquisitr.