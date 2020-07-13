Kristin Cavallari Goes Pantless While Wearing Sheer Top

On Monday, July 13, television personality Kristin Cavallari shared a sizzling snap with her 4 million Instagram followers.

The picture, taken by professional photographer Dennis Leupold, showed the Very Cavallari star sitting on a rock surrounded by hills and green foliage at an undisclosed location. She brought her knees to her chest and placed both of her hands on her foot. Kristen tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

The mother-of-three opted to go pantless for the photoshoot, wearing only a sheer white ruffled top. The revealing ensemble put her lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her fans. She accessorized with a pair of white hoop earrings and a delicate ring from her jewelry company, Uncommon James.

Kristin tagged makeup artist Robert Sesnek and hairstylist Owen Gould, insinuating that they had assisted with her glam look. Her platinum blond hair was styled in a messy bun, allowing fans to get a better view of her beautiful face. Her already gorgeous features were also enhanced with a minimal amount of makeup. The cosmetic application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, warm-toned eyeshadow, a few coats of mascara, and sheer lipstick. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County alum advertised for Uncommon James, by informing her fans that there will be a “mid summer sale.”

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 99,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Gorgeous, as always,” wrote a fan, along with a pink heart emoji.

“You are very pretty,” added a different devotee.

“You are gorgeous and on fire,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“What a BEAUTIFUL shot Kristin!! Cheers doll,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for Kristin.

As fans are aware, the 33-year-old is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. Recently, Kristen uploaded a picture, in which she rocked a pair of tiny denim shorts while getting an IV drip with her friends. That Instagram post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.