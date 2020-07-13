Marli Alexa Straddles A Jet Ski While Wearing A Black Thong Bikini On Instagram

Marli Alexa took to her Instagram account on Sunday night to share yet another racy photo with her adoring fans. The model showcased her flawless figure while enjoying some time on the water.

In the sexy snap, Marli looked smoking hot as she sported a tight black string bikini. The top tied behind her back and clung tightly to her chest while exposing her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while accentuating her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also spotlighted in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of sunglasses.

Marli straddled a blue jet ski in the photo. She placed both hands on the vehicle as she arched her back and popped her booty out. She turned her head to the side and wore a flirty smirk on her face while soaking up some sun on Lake Powell in Utah. In the background, the water and large rock formations could be seen.

Marli wore her blond hair parted in the middle. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her tanned skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, and chin. She seemed to complete the look with pink lipstick.

Marli’s 523,000-plus followers went wild for the snap. The photo collected more than 21,000 likes within the first 14 hours after it was posted to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 260 messages.

“Absolutely stunning,” one follower gushed.

“Looking Wonderful,” another stated.

“Beautiful lake,” a third comment read.

“Absolute goddess,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model is often seen rocking racy outfits for her online photos. She’s been known to pose in an array of sexy ensembles such as tiny bathing suits, short skirts, and racy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a tiny white tank top that flashed her impressive abs and a matching denim miniskirt that left little to the imagination. That snap was also a popular one. It has raked in more than 28,000 likes and over 460 comments to date.