‘RHOC’ Star Lydia Mclaughlin Gushes Over Husband Doug And Opens Up About Her Faith

Lydia McLaughlin spoke candidly about her relationship and faith during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday.

Lydia McLaughlin gushed over her husband, Doug McLaughlin, on her Instagram Stories over the weekend after prompting a Q&A session with her fans and followers.

Years after fans first met her on The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, the mother of three answered a series of inquiries from her online audience members, the first of whom wanted to know if Lydia and Doug, who share three young sons, attended the “same college.”

“No. We met right after I graduated college,” Lydia replied, adding that she was just 21-years-old while her husband was 23.

“We dated for [three] years before we got married,” she added.

When another fan wanted to know how Lydia and Doug stay married and in love so many years after saying “I do,” Lydia told the person that when it comes to her husband, she married a “good man,” who she loves, adores, and respects, before adding that the two of them make their marriage a priority by going out on dates with one another and being each other’s best friend.

Lydia also said that she and Doug are a team who communicate well and are very like-minded.

As for how she practices her faith, Lydia told a third Instagram user that her faith is based upon the personal relationship she has with Jesus Christ.

“I believe He is my Lord and Savior. I believe the Bible is the living word of God. I am actively pursuing that relationship daily. What does that look like? I read the Bible. I attend Bible study with other believers where we talk/encourage each other. I pray. I worship. I walk with Jesus,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lydia also opened up about her potential return to The Real Housewives of Orange County during Sunday’s chat with her online audience members, telling those listening that she is not at all open to reprising her role on the show.

Although Lydia is not going to be returning to the cast anytime soon, if ever, she did tell her fans and followers that she and her mother are currently in production with Bravo and will be launching a new online series for the network in the coming months.

Lydia appeared on Season 8 and Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County after being brought to the show in a full-time position as a friend of former cast member Alexis Bellino.