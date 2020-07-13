Marona Tanner Looks Super Hot In A Skintight, Revealing Lilac Dress

Australian actress, influencer, and model Marona Tanner took to her Instagram account on Monday morning and shared a set of hot, yet stylish pictures to wow her fans.

In the picture, Marona — who initially rose to fame after being featured in the political thriller Embedded — could be seen rocking a skintight, lilac dress. The ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder design and a low-cut neckline that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. The bodice of the outfit was pleated and also boasted a zipper on the front.

The short, tight skirt of the dress not only accentuated her figure but also enabled her to flash a glimpse of her sexy thighs.

She sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. Her makeup application seemingly included some foundation that rendered her face a matte finish. She appeared to have dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a dark terracotta shade of lipstick, shimmery nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows and contoured nose and chin.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulders and back.

The shoot took place inside her room as she could be seen perching on a bed that had white sheets spread over it. Some semi-sheer curtains could also be seen in the background.

To the excitement of her fans, she shared four pics from the shoot. In the first snap, she sat on the edge of the bed, placed one of her hands on the bed for support, gazed at the camera, and parted her lips.

In the second picture, she tilted her head, kept both her hands on the bed, and looked at the camera. In the third snap, she turned her face away from the camera and sported a pout. In the fourth and last image, Marona struck a side pose, arched her back, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she asked her fans which one of the pictures do they like best. She also informed her fans that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Oh Polly.

Within three hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 6,000 likes and close to 300 comments.

“Looking so stunning, amazing, and gorgeous. You are the most beautiful woman in the world!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Oh wow, that dress looks killer on you!” another user chimed in.

“You are so pretty, babes!” a third follower wrote.