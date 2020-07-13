Luciana Del Mar Lets It All Hang Out In A Skimpy Pink String Bikini

Luciana Del Mar went scantily clad in her latest Instagram update. The stunning model showcased her hourglass figure while enjoying some fun in the sun.

In the steamy shot, Luciana looked hotter than ever as she sported a skimpy pink string bikini. The tiny top fastened around her neck and behind her back while clinging tightly to her ample bust. The garment also showed off her muscled arms and shoulders and a hint of sideboob.

The matching thong bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist as it accentuated her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of white sneakers and a bracelet around her wrist.

In the first photo, Luciana sat outside with her legs apart. She had one hand behind her for balance and the other in her hair as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

In the second shot, she placed one hand on her leg and let her hair fall all around her. A clear blue sky and tons of green foliage could be seen in the background of the pic.

Luciana wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in loose curls that cell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a natural makeup look. The application appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, nose, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with soft pink lipstick.

Luciana’s 903,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval for the snap. The post garnered more than 18,000 likes within the first 13 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 450 messages.

“You’re unreal,” one follower gushed.

“Very very beautiful,” declared another.

“Perfect woman,” a third social media user wrote.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms about flashing her flawless physique in skimpy outfits online. She’s become known for rocking sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight workout gear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently delighted her followers when she went full bombshell in a black and white lingerie set. To date, that pic has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 500 comments.