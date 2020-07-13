Denise Bidot Rocks A Skimpy String Bikini At The Pool: ‘Letting The Stretch Marks, Rolls And Cellulite Free’

Denise Bidot’s latest Instagram post has got fans talking for all the right reasons. In a triple update shared Sunday, the curvy beauty showed off her voluptuous figure while relaxing at the pool. She opted for a skimpy two-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination, putting her shapely chest and bodacious posterior on display. As usual, the plus-size model and body positivity advocate got candid about her swimsuit bod and didn’t hesitate to show her imperfections. She unabashedly flaunted her “stretch marks, rolls and cellulite,” proving that she feels good in her skin and is unafraid to show it.

The 34-year-old wore a string bikini from the brand American Eagle, which she made sure to tag in the post. The swimsuit was a baby-blue color that complemented her bronzed tan and was decorated with a darker, navy-blue trim that further accentuated her glowing skin. The look included a halterneck top boasting triangle cups that were spaced wide apart, exposing her cleavage. The bottoms were no less revealing, leaving her tummy well within eyesight thanks to the scooped waistline that fell far past her belly button.

While the top offered a decent amount of coverage — the item was not too deep-cut, teasing only a glimpse of sideboob — the high-cut thong had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs. The piece had a small back that showcased her round read end and tied on the sides with loopy bows draping down her curves.

Denise got creative with the shoot, showing off her full figure from different angles as she went for a dip. The first photo shared with fans spotlighted her hourglass frame, portraying her from the front. Snapped by the pool’s edge, she was in water up to her hips. She leaned one elbow on the mosaic blue coping and was looking down at the clear water as if admiring her curves. Her hair looked tousled and was swept to the side, brushing over her shoulder in loose waves. A massive inflatable duck casually rested poolside, looming over her back.

The gorgeous brunette turned her side to the camera for the second shot, posing on her knees on the first pool step. She was sitting with her legs parted and held one hand in between her knees, placing her other palm on her thigh. She glanced over her shoulder, fixing the lens with an intense gaze. Her long locks were wet, suggesting she had gone for a swim before the pic was taken.

The third and final picture saw her floating in the pool with her arms stretched out to the sides. She was on her back, her strong thighs oriented towards the forefront of the shot. The snap treated fans to an impressive view in more ways than one, showing a stunning hillscape unfolding in the background. The scene was complete with a towering coconut tree by the pool, right next to a large fountain encircled by decorative plants.

A geotag identified the location of Denise’s photos as Los Angeles, California. Although the bubbly New Yorker didn’t give any other details about where she was, fellow plus-size model Tess Holliday — who lives in The Golden State — immediately recognized the swimming pool.

“About to be all up in that pool tomorrow,” she commented on the post, leaving a pair of devil emoji.

Denise penned an motivational caption for her photos, encouraging fans to embrace their bodies and focus on “living your best life.” The message reeled in an overwhelming response from her followers, who felt inspired to share their own stories upon seeing Denise being unapologetically herself.

“Is there anything hotter than a woman in love with all she is? (Psst… no. Nothing hotter!),” wrote one person.

“Amen. I showed my daughter this post and told her you’re a famous model and she smiled so big. Little girls need to see this,” chimed in a second Instagrammer, who added a heart-eyes emoji.

One follower left a lengthy message of appreciation for the Miami native, telling Denise she was “gorgeous.”

“I remember the first time I saw you in a underwear ad years ago & I saw your stretch marks. I couldn’t help having this overwhelming feeling of being so proud of you/us type of ladies. Thank you for living authentically. You truly are an inspiration!” read their comment.

The upload proved very popular with Denise’s admirers, amassing more than 55,600 likes and 820 comments overnight.