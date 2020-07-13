‘Playboy’ Model Kindly Myers Rocks Black Boots & Curve-Hugging Swimsuit In Nashville

Kindly Myers flaunted her famous figure in Nashville in the latest update to her feed. The sizzling post was shared with her 2 million fans on Instagram an hour ago, and it’s already generating a ton of buzz.

The image showed the Playboy model posed on what appeared to be a broken-down airplane. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee, but the model did not share any further specifics. She posed in the center of the frame and raised her arms over her head while placing her hands on the overhead luggage compartments. Kindly posed with her feet shoulder-length apart and she gazed into the camera with a sultry stare. The rest of the airliner was filled with broken pieces, and in her caption, Kindly shared that she was “in the wake of destruction.”

The model looked nothing short of amazing in a white one-piece swimsuit that gave off patriotic vibes. The swimwear fit snug on her figure and helped showcase her bombshell curves. It boasted a scooping neckline that showed off the model’s cleavage, and the top of the garment was designed with a red pattern that looked similar to a bird. The middle and bottom of the suit were lined with navy blue fabric, and its high-cut design showed off Kindly’s fit stems.

The bottom of the ensemble featured a sexy design over the model’s modesty and was comprised of navy blue fabric and white stars. Kindly paired the sexy swimsuit with black boots that hit a few inches below her knees. She added a short leather jacket and a pair of aviator sunglasses to complete her outfit.

The model styled her hair with a side part, and her hair fell over her shoulders and back. It looked like she wore a minor application of glam that included a light pink blush and lip gloss to match. In her caption, she made sure to tag and credit her photographer for snapping the smoking-hot photo.

Kindly’s new post has earned lots of attention from fans in the form of 7,000 likes and 170-plus comments. Most fans applauded the model’s incredible figure, while countless others let her know that they are huge fans.

“LOVE THIS SHOT!!! Absolutely amazing & you look beautiful as ever!” one follower gushed.

“Your [sic] just freaking sexy in everything you wear,” a second social media user chimed in with a few flames and red heart emoji.

“The most beautiful lady. Perfect fittings!” one more fan added.

“You need to do more Cosplay stuff,” another Instagrammer complimented.