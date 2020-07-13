Lydia McLaughlin Reveals If She’d Ever Return To ‘RHOC,’ Confirms She’s Still In Touch With ‘Nice’ Cast Mates

Lydia McLaughlin has stayed in touch with some of her former co-stars.

Lydia McLaughlin hosted a Q&A session for her fans and followers on her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, July 12, and during her online chat with her many supporters, she opened up about her potential return to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast before revealing that when it comes to her relationships with her former co-stars, she’s only kept in touch with the “nice” ones.

“Would you ever want to do Housewives again?” a fan asked Lydia after she prompted a series of questions.

“Nope. No. Not at all,” Lydia confirmed. “I am grateful for the [Real Housewives of Orange County] chapter, but have moved on. My mom and I are getting ready to launch an online series with [Bravo] in the next few months that I’m really excited about.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Lydia was first brought to the Bravo reality show in 2013 for the series’ eighth season. Then, after walking away to expand her family with husband Doug after production on the episodes wrapped, she returned to the series for Season 12 in 2017.

While Lydia was previously open to appearing on seasons from time to time, Season 12 will be her last.

Continuing on to a second fan, who wanted to know if she was still super close with any of her former co-stars, Lydia said that when it comes to the friendships she made on the show, she is only friends with those who have been kind to her in recent years while a number of other cast mates have blocked her on social media.

“I am friends with all the nice Housewives from [The Real Housewives of Orange County]. I think a few have still blocked me,” she shared.

Lydia then spoke to a fan who wanted to know is she would ever do another reality show.

“Yes! My mom and I have been filming an online series for [Bravo] and can’t wait for it to launch,” she teased.

Lydia McLaughlin attends the Nobu Newport Beach Sake Ceremony. Jerod Harris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lydia made headlines earlier this year when she reacted to Vicki Gunvalson’s sudden exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County with a post shared on Instagram in which she told the OG of the O.C. that if it weren’t for her, her experience on the show would have been completely different.

Lydia went on to say that she and Vicki shared lots of laughs during production on the show years ago and told Vicki that she is rooting for her and excited to see where her next adventure takes her.

Lydia then told Us Weekly magazine, “I’m excited for RHOC to get some new faces,” while also reacting to the news of Tamra Judge’s departure from the show.