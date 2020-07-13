Ella Travolta Posts Sweet Tribute To Mom Kelly Preston After Her Death

Soon after reports emerged detailing actress Kelly Preston’s death Sunday night, her daughter Ella Bleu Travolta shared a sweet tribute to her mom via her Instagram page. The 20-year-old daughter of Kelly and John Travolta posted a beautiful photo of her mom and added a lengthy caption.

Ella shared the post late Sunday evening. She praised her mom for how strong, loving, beautiful, and courageous she was. She also opened up about the impact that Kelly had on everybody whose lives she touched due to the light of her loving personality.

The young actress praised her mom not only for loving her and being there for her but also for doing so much to make the entire world a better place.

“So sorry to hear of your loss. We met your mum and Dad in Cannes and she was so full of fun, laughter and smiles. Thoughts and [prayer emoji] are with you all,” one person wrote in response to Ella’s post.

As some of Ella’s supporters noted, her big brother Jett passed away several years ago. Knowing that, some people commented on Ella’s post to say that perhaps it’s something of a silver lining that Kelly is back with her son Jett now.

Ella’s Instagram following is not massive, as she has a little more than 220,000 people following her. However, the response to her sweet post honoring her mom spread far and wide with fans of the family reaching out to respond to her sweet sentiments.

Overnight, more than 145,000 people had liked Ella’s post. In addition, nearly 13,000 people commented with notes of love and support.

“Such a beautiful soul. So sorry for your loss. love and prayers. Her spirit lives on,” someone else wrote.

“I am so sorry for your loss sweet girl. May your beautiful memories help you through your most difficult times. You are a living legacy, shine bright sweet girl!” another person shared.

The news of Kelly’s death came as a shock to many fans. Reports detailed that she had been battling cancer for the past two years, but she had been very private about it.

“What a beautiful mumma. So so sorry that you have had to let her go, I’m sure her light and loveliness is part of you also. Much love to you, your dad & brother,” detailed another sweet note.

Ella has only been publicly posting on Instagram for a little more than a year. While a number of the photos she has shared are solely focused on her own personal adventures, she had shared a lot of snaps of her dad, brother, and mom too. It seems quite clear that the Preston-Travolta family has been very close and that Kelly will be greatly missed not only by Ella but by all who knew and loved her as well.