Tahlia Hall Puts Her Booty On Display In A Black Thong Lingerie Set

Tahlia Hall went full bombshell in latest Instagram upload. The model showed some skin while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Tahlia looked hotter than ever as she sported a black lingerie set. The comfy-looking bra clung tightly to her ample bust while exposing her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching thong panties wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and were cut high on her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs and flat tummy were also spotlighted in the snap.

Tahlia sat on a white floor in front of a plain white wall. She had her legs pulled in towards her body and her backside facing the camera. She placed her hands on her legs while she arched her back slightly and looked away from the lens with a seductive expression on her face.

Tahlia wore her blond hair parted in the middle. She styled the long locks in loose curls that swept over her back.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pale pink lipstick.

Tahlia’s 526,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 20,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 320 remarks on the post during that time.

“Most beautiful perfect person that ever existed,” one follower declared.

“My eyes are burned, what kind of beauty,” another wrote of the model.

“I’m afraid of falling in the trance of those beautiful eyes,” a third comment read.

“You are so beautiful and sexy,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her enviable curves in sexy ensembles. She’s been known to sport scanty lingerie, racy bathing suits, and tiny tops in her pics on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a sporty black bra and matching panties. That post also proved to be a big hit among her fans. To date, it has racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 500 comments.