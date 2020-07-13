Donald Trump Promotes Claim That CDC And Doctors Are Lying About Coronavirus To Influence Election

President Donald Trump retweeted a message from former game show host Chuck Woolery claiming that doctors, the CDC, the media, and Democrats are lying about coronavirus in order to harm Trump’s chances at getting reelected in November.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most,that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it,” Woolery’s message read.

A second message from the former Love Connection host supported Trump and other Republican leaders’ claims that children should be made to return to school in the fall. The president retweeted that message to his Twitter feed, as well.

“There is so much evidence, yes scientific evidence, that schools should open this fall. It’s worldwide and it’s overwhelming. BUT NO,” Woolery wrote.

Woolery’s message was met with skepticism and pushback from people who accused the game show host of promoting unsubstantiated conspiracies.

“Hi Chuck, my dad and I used to watch your shows together. My dad was a lifelong Republican. He died of COVID-19 a few months ago and I’m pretty sure it had nothing to do with the election. I’m heartsick about it, too,” wrote Katie Jacobs Stanton, a former VP at Twitter.

Others thanked Woolery for his message, saying that they too were wondering if they could trust authorities when it comes to the coronavirus.

The original host of Wheel of Fortune didn’t explain exactly what he believed doctors and the media was lying about when it came to the virus.

Trump’s retweets come as the United States faces a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases. The country has seen nearly 3.4 million cases of the disease, with over 137,000 deaths. Arizona, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have all reached record high numbers. Florida recently reported the highest number of new cases in the country since the pandemic began.

Beyond retweeting Woolery’s messages, his administration is reportedly seeking to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading immunologist. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the White House reportedly is seeking to distance itself from Fauci by pointing out instances where the respected health expert has been wrong about the novel disease.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

Trump and his administration have frequently expressed skepticism about experts, Democrats, and the media. He has frequently suggested that various organizations are working against him to prevent his reelection.