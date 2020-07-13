Christie Brinkley Stuns At 66 As She Goes For Boat Ride On The Bay With Daughters Sailor & Alexa

The legendary model relaxes on a boat with her gorgeous family.

Christie Brinkley stunned in new photos posted to her Instagram page. The 66-year-old former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model looked half her age as she shared pics of a day on the bay with her children and other friends.

In a summertime slideshow, Christie shared a snap of her and her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook relaxing together on a boat. The legendary model wore an off-shoulder white ruffled top and a blue baseball cap as she flashed a peace sign, while her 22-year-old daughter wore a pink swimsuit top and cut-off jean shorts as she waved her hand at the camera.

A second photo showed Christie and her lookalike daughter smiling as they looked out at the water. In a third photo, Christie’s son Jack, 25, posed with her and Sailor, and another photo showed Christie’s eldest child, Alexa Ray Joel, 34, with her boyfriend Ryan Gleason, as they lounged on the boat.

Christie’s crew also made sure to pop open a bottle of her signature Bellissima prosecco during their outing.

In the caption to the slideshow, Christie wrote that she had a “peaceful” day with her family on the bay.

In comments to the slideshow, followers remarked on how blessed Christie was to be able to spend such a peaceful day on the water with her beautiful family on Long Island. Others couldn’t believe how young the ’70s swimsuit model continues to look just over six months before she celebrates her 67th birthday.

“How on earth can you be 65?” one follower wrote. “Ageless beauty. I believe your inside beauty is what shines.”

“How do you not age, you look incredible,” another added.

“The most beautiful woman in the world. STILL,” a third fan wrote to Christie.

“What a beautiful family!” another wrote. ” And [Christie Brinkley] you are absolutely stunning, as are your daughters!”

Christie has long been known for her healthy lifestyle and exercise regimen. More recently, the stunning supermodel has been living more of a “farm life” while isolating with her family in the Hamptons, as can be seen by photos on her Instagram page.

Christie previously revealed a surprising secret to her eternal youth.

“The word ‘involved’ has a lot to do with feeling young,” she told People. She also dished that her biggest tip is to care about the world because that is what matters the most.

“Even when I’ll be sitting here with gray hair and Georgia O’Keeffe wrinkles, people are going to say, ‘There is just something youthful about her,'” Christie said.