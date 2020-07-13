Corrie Yee Slays In A Pale Pink Lingerie Set: ‘Life Is Better In Pajamas’

Corrie Yee returned to her Instagram account on Monday morning to show off her fit figure in a racy ensemble. The model flashed her curves while revealing that life was simply better when she was wearing pajamas.

In the sexy shot, Corrie looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a pale pink tank top with thin spaghetti straps. The garment boasted a low cut neckline that showed off her abundant cleavage, while putting her muscular arms and shoulders on full display as well.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching panties. The lingerie clung tightly to her curvy hips and tiny waist while accentuating her long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs in the snap.

Corrie stood in a living room with her hip pushed out. She placed one hand on her booty and the other in her hair as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background, a television and some furniture were visible.

Corrie wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include thick lashes and dramatic black winged eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Corrie’s over 1 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 4,400 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 150 messages during that time.

“So gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful body,” another stated.

“You are especially beautiful. It looks stunning!” a third social media user gushed.

“Everyday I look in anticipation of your post. Today like most you have not disappointed us!!!!!! Awesome Awesome Awesome!!!!!!” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her trim figure in racy outfits for her online posts. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, tiny tops, and scanty bathing suits in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a stunning dress with a hip-high slit. To date, that snap has earned more than 13,000 likes and over 300 comments.