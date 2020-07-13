Swedish Hottie Anna Nystrom Snuggles Her Pup & Flaunts Pert Posterior In Revealing Bikini Bottoms

Anna Nystrom took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sizzling new shot that captured her in some seriously sexy black swimwear. The update was added to her feed on Sunday, and Anna’s 8.5 million followers appeared to love the sight.

The hot new image featured the blond bombshell posed outside. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Sweden on what looked to be a picture-perfect day. Anna posed on a set of stones that overlooked a moss-filled pond, while a single home and plenty of lush greenery surrounded the rest of the area. She had her backside to the camera. She turned her chest and head slightly to the side as she cuddled her beloved pooch, Lea, in her arms. Anna closed her eyes and brushed her nose up against the pup’s face.

Her feet were staggered on the rocks, and she gave fans a gorgeous glimpse of her gym-honed figure. On her upper half, Anna rocked a tight-fitting black crop top with long sleeves. The fabric appeared to be ruched, and it also featured an off-the-shoulder design that exposed some skin. Thanks to the garment’s short cut, Anna treated her audience to a view of her slim midsection.

The model sported a pair of bikini bottoms on her lower half that had a cheeky cut, which showed off her pert posterior and muscular legs. The sides of the swimwear also had thick, string ties that fell on her upper thigh. Anna rocked white ankle socks and a pair of Adidas superstar sneakers to complete her ensemble.

She pulled her hair back out of her face and wore a black headband as an accessory. She added a few loose waves to her hair, which tumbled midway down her back. It looked like Anna wore her usual application of glam, including what appeared to be eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and a nude lip.

Anna’s fans have not been shy about showing their love for the post. In almost 24 hours since going live, the image has accrued over 219,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments.

“Such a beautiful perfect goddess head to toes and that booty is phenomenal,” one follower commented alongside a few peaches and heart emoji.

“It is so nice to know that you exist and that I had to live in this time and this space to get to know you in photos,” another one of the model’s fans added.

“Very Very Very Very Very beautiful,” a third user raved.