Kelly Gale Strikes A Sexy Pose In Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Kelly Gale seems to be enjoying the warmer temperatures in skimpy outfits that flash plenty of skin. In her latest Instagram update, she looked casual and flirty in a crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms while she struck a sexy pose in what was presumably her home.

The post featured the Victoria’s Secret model standing in an open space near an open door. She stood next to a window with glass slats that were open. On the other side of the window, part of a room with a green siding roof was visible. Beside her was a wicker chair with a floral cushion.

Kelly’s top was white with a scoop neck and off-the-shoulder sleeves with frilly ruffles. The fabric featured an eyelet pattern, giving it a feminine vibe. Her bikini bottoms were lavender with a mid-rise waist.

Posing with her hands above her head, Kelly showed off her insanely fit and trim physique. She held her dark tresses in her hands as she tilted her head and gave the camera a serious look. Because of the pose, her top clung to her chest showing off her bustline. With her hips to one side, she also flaunted her slender midsection and the sexy curve of her lower back. The photo captured her from the front at a slight side angle with her legs partially spread, giving her fans a good look at her chiseled abs and toned thighs.

Fresh-faced and seemingly makeup-free, Kelly’s skin glowed while her natural beauty shined through. She opted for few accessories, wearing just a simple pair of stud earrings.

Kelly did not leave a caption on the post, but her followers didn’t seem to mind. Judging from the amount of heart-eye and flame emoji on the comments section, they approved of her outfit.

Many admirers took some time to compliment her.

“You are simply so beautiful,” wrote one admirer.

“So sexy and beautiful,” echoed a second Instagram user.

“You take my breathe [sic] away,” a third follower chimed in.

“wow great, love it,” commented a fourth fan.

Being a model has allowed Kelly to travel the world. She seems to enjoy sharing snapshots that show her looking smoking hot while enjoying exotic locales. Luckily for her fans, most of the time she wears a skimpy two-piece swimsuit. Last month, she thrilled her fans with a series of pictures that featured her wearing a thong bikini while she enjoyed a gorgeous sunset in Bali.