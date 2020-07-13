Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Shows Off Toned Figure In New Upper Body Workout

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines posted a quick upper body workout to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, July 13.

The Australian native performed the workout in an indoor living space that included a beige couch, large wilderness photograph, a brown carpet, and other decorative items. Kayla wore a hot-pink outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The bra featured a cut-out design along the chest with gold embellishments and left plenty of upper body on display, including the trainer’s sculpted arms, back, and abdomen.

On her lower half, Kayla sported a pair of high-waisted leggings that extended to her ankles and contoured to her long, lean legs. She completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a silver exercise watch. Her long, dark-brown locks were styled in a high ponytail and she appeared to be wearing a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss. A thin, gold necklace hung around Kayla’s neck.

In the upper-body workout, Kayla performed a total of six exercises and used a black exercise mat and a pair of black dumbbells for equipment. In the caption of the post, Kayla told her followers that the workout is for anyone who dreads training their upper body. She added that while not everyone enjoys upper-body workouts, it’s important not to neglect them in order to improve overall body strength.

Kayla began the workout with the chest press. With her back to the floor, Kayla bent her knees and held the dumbbells at chest level, pushing them up toward the ceiling for a total of 12 reps. The second exercise was the skull crusher. In this exercise, Kayla placed the dumbbells over her head and raised them toward the ceiling with her arms pressed together.

The third exercise was the bent-over row. With her legs spread, Kayla bent her upper body and extended her arms toward the floor with one dumbbell in each hand. She then pulled the dumbbells up toward her chest and repeated the move for a total of 24 reps. She followed the rows with a set of alternating bicep curls, standing with her back straight for the exercise.

The fifth exercise was the shoulder press. The fitness trainer pushed the dumbbells toward the ceiling at shoulder level. She finished the workout with 15 reps of the side-to-front raise, again using the dumbbells for maximum resistance.

Kayla’s upper body workout earned more than 12,000 likes and dozens of comments from her millions of followers within the first day.