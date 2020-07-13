‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Reacts To Sonja Morgan’s Cabaret Payment Complaint, Suggests It’s Not The Truth

Luann de Lesseps seems to be denying Sonja Morgan's claims.

Luann de Lesseps is speaking out after Sonja Morgan was seen claiming she had offered her just $225 to appear in her cabaret show, “Countess and Friends,” during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12.

Following last Thursday night’s episode of the Bravo reality series, which featured a number of cast members, including Dorinda Medley, siding with Sonja as she accused Luann of attempting to exploit her with a minimal payment for her then-upcoming appearance in her on-stage production, Luann seemed to deny Sonja’s claim regard the $225 offer.

“Well, you know, Sonja’s complaining about payment, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” Luann told Us Weekly magazine during an appearance on the latest episode of their podcast, Getting Real with the Housewives. “I’ve always payed Sonja and I have major talent in my show.”

According to Luann, she wasn’t being stingy with the offer she made to Sonja, even though she’s had a ton of big-named acts appear alongside her in the show, including comedian and actress Rachel Dratch and award-winning Broadway star Laura Benanti.

“I have amazing singers and comedians. I’m not going to pay Sonja more than I would pay a major Broadway talent and it generally consists of her taking her dress off,” Luann explained.

After joking that she should pay Sonja more for taking off pieces of her outfit, Luann confirmed that when it comes to Sonja’s appearance in “Countess and Friends,” it won’t be revealed until later this season on The Real Housewives of New York City whether or not Sonja actually goes through with the performance.

That said, Luann did reveal that she and Sonja were able to make “an agreement” with one another during production on Season 12.

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan walk the runway during The 3rd Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show. Brian Ach / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Luann also addressed her issues with Real Housewives of New York City co-star Ramona Singer during Us Weekly magazine’s podcast, telling the outlet that when it comes to Ramona, she’s quite self-centered and would admit to that herself.

Luann then said that when it comes to Ramona’s treatment of the newest cast member of the show, Leah McSweeney, Ramona is far more judgmental of the newbie than she is of the other ladies, the majority of whom are much closer to her age than Leah.

“With Leah though, she’s very judgmental. So I feel like she’s harder on Leah and then she has on everybody else,” Luann explained.