Emily Ratajkowski Opts To Go Braless In A Gray Crop Top & Jeans On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski dropped two new selfies on her Instagram page this morning that have quickly become a hit with her 26.6 million followers.

The seemingly impromptu photo session was held in the model’s bathroom. She stood in front of its white marble vanity, using its large mirror to capture her reflection through her iPhone. Emily sported a sultry pout in the first shot as she gazed intently at her cell phone to ensure she snapped the image at the perfect angle. She tilted her head to the side and rested her chin in her hand in the second photo, all the while keeping her brown eyes affixed to the screen.

Emily went casual for the day as she rocked a gray, long-sleeved crop top that seemed slightly oversized for her slender frame. At the same time, however, the piece appeared too small for the star, as it was not even long enough to cover up her voluptuous chest. The style revealed that Emily was going braless underneath the garment and exposed a teasing glimpse of underboob that gave her look a seductive vibe.

The 29-year-old also rocked a pair of light wash jeans with her itty-bitty top. The bottoms boasted a baggy fit, though were still able to highlight Emily’s curvy hips. Its loose waistband fell low on her trim waist, treating her fans to a look at her long torso, taut tummy, and abs.

Emily accessorized with a small pair of gold hoop earrings, as well as her gorgeous wedding band stack. Her fresh blond locks were styled in a middle part and fell down messily around her head to frame her face, which was done up with a full application of makeup. The cosmetics appeared to include a pink lip gloss, blush, and shimmering highlighter, as well as a thick coat of mascara on her eyelashes.

Fans wasted no time in showing the double-pic update some love. It has amassed over 458,000 likes and 1,125 comments within less than an hour of going live.

“You look so good,” one person wrote.

“Love your blond hair,” praised another fan.

“There should be a statue made of you. What a magnificent sight that will be. And you should be the 8th wonder of the world,” a third follower remarked.

“Absolutely beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

Emily Ratajkowski always brings the heat to her Instagram page, even more so since she dyed her iconic brunette tresses to a platinum blond. On her first day with her new hairdo, the catwalk queen sent pulses racing with another series of photos that saw her wearing a skimpy black bikini. Fans went wild for the look, awarding the upload over 1.6 million likes and 7,602 comments to date.