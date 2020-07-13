Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Flaunts Enviable Figure For Booty Workout

Fitness model Hanna Oberg added a new workout video to her large Instagram collection on Sunday, July 12, in which she trained her glute muscles at the gym.

The model wore an all-yellow outfit for the workout that consisted of a sports bra and spandex booty shorts. The top featured a halter-style back and dipped low on her chest, leaving plenty of skin exposed along her arms, shoulders, and upper back. A full-sleeve tattoo on her right arm and a strip of toned tummy drew the eye to her upper body. On her lower half, the shorts clung to the model’s curves and muscular thighs, emphasizing her sculpted backside. Ending mid-thigh, the shorts left much of Hanna’s legs exposed.

For footwear, Hanna went with a pair of white Converse sneakers and a pair of white socks that extended past her ankles. Hanna accessorized with a black exercise watch and wore her brunette waves styled in a ponytail to keep her hair from falling in her face during her workout. She also appeared to be wearing a bit of mascara and lip gloss.

The gym workout included four exercises that required the use of a pair of dumbells. Hanna did not use any additional gym equipment. Before starting the first exercise, the model posed with her back facing the camera and one hip popped to the side, drawing the eye to her pert backside. Hanna flashed a flirty look and smile and then jumped into her routine.

The first exercise was the DB pull-through to sumo squat. Hanna spread her legs and held a dumbbell vertically between her legs, alternating between bending over and swinging the dumbbell through her legs and performing a squat. The second video clip featured the pulse with hip thrust. Leaning back against an exercise bench, Hanna planted her feet in front of her and held one dumbbell across her lap to complete the hip thrusts.

The third exercise in the circuit was the side plank with hip raise. The fitness trainer kept her knees bent and one dumbbell resting against the hip of the outside leg. The final exercise was the one-leg glute bridge, performed from the floor.

In the caption of the post, Hanna told her fans that she’s currently trying to build up her booty after her pregnancy. She instructed them to perform the workout as a circuit or toss a few of the exercises into their lower body routine.

The post earned more than 30,000 likes and nearly 250 comments within the first day.