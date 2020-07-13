Dametrious Crownover Sets Up Big Ten Recruiting Show Down Between Nebraska And Ohio State

The Nebraska football team was named among the teams Dametrious Crownover is continuing to consider for his future home. Crownover announced the final five teams he’s considering committing to through his Twitter account on Sunday. Alongside the Cornhuskers, the four-star tight end prospect boiled down his list to Texas A&M, Ohio State, Texas, and Baylor.

Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald wrote that with Crownover still considering the Cornhuskers, Nebraska could end up taking to tight ends in the 2021 class. He added that wasn’t always the plan, but both Crownover and Iowa prospect Thomas Fidone are considered among the best tight ends in the entire class. Both are considered by analysts to be talented enough athletes that they might not spend their entire college careers at tight end.

When it comes to ties to the schools the prospect named, the Cornhuskers and Texas A&M stand out from the pack. Crownover’s older brother, Earnest is a running back for the Aggies. Earnest transferred to Texas A&M from Kilgore College, where the elder Crownover played alongside current Husker receiver Omar Manning. It’s not known whether Dametrious got to know Manning while his brother played with him.

According to 247Sports, Crownover is a consensus four-star prospect who is ranked the 41st best player in the state of Texas and the 10th best receiver in the 2021 class. Analysts for the site have logged their crystal ball predictions for Texas A&M. Those analysts point to his interest in playing alongside his brother as the chief reason Crownover would pick that school over the rest.

It’s of note that of the final five schools the tight end is considering, three hail from Texas. The Huskers and Buckeyes are the only teams under considering not inside the Lone Star State.

Their inclusion sets up a kind of showdown between Nebraska and Ohio State for one of the best tight ends in the current recruiting cycle.

247Sports points out that when talking about the possibility of Crownover eventually switching positions, he was not only a stand out in high school at tight end, but also defensive end. The prospect started both ways for Grandview High, a team that won the Texas 3A state championship.

Crownover is also considered talented enough to get high-level attention in multiple sports. At more than six and a half feet tall, and weighing in at 235 pounds, the prospect has made a name for himself in Texas high school basketball ranks.

Analysts say football is where his future lies, projecting him as having a real shot of making the NFL in the long term.