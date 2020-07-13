Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Flaunts Pert Backside In Camouflage Shorts For New Leg-Training Video

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, July 13, to post a new workout in which she trained her leg muscles.

For the workout, the Australian native wore a light-gray cropped sweatshirt with long sleeves and a hood. Lauren paired the top with camouflage booty shorts. The spandex material contoured to the model's curvy booty and toned upper thighs.

The model completed the outfit with a pair of white socks. Lauren pulled her platinum blond tresses up in a ponytail and used clips to secure any loose strands.

The legs workout took place in Lauren’s living room. She used a black exercise mat, a pair of wooden dumbbells, a chair, and a red resistance band for the exercises. The model completed a total of nine leg-strengthening exercises, each featured in a separate video clip in the post. Lauren’s calico cat also made an appearance throughout the workout.

The model began the workout with DB hip thrusts, leaning back against the chair while supporting the remainder of her weight on bent knees. Lauren followed up the hip thrusts with single-leg hip extensions, maintaining the same position. In the third video, the fitness trainer demonstrated the elevated heel lateral squat. For this exercise, Lauren placed one extended leg on the chair, performing the squats with the other leg.

The fourth exercise in the routine was the B-stance RDL, which incorporated the set of dumbbells. She performed B-stance RDL pulses next and then moved into the goblet squat with elevated heels. The final three exercises in the workout were the glute bridge with abduction, donkey kick, and fire hydrant. In all three exercises, Lauren used the red resistance band.

In the caption of the post, the model wrote out the exercises and added the number of sets and reps for each one. The workout is a sneak peek of Lauren’s workout program Power Booty 2.0, which is set to go live this week.

