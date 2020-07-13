Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Incredible Body In Striped Bandeau Bikini

Actress Elizabeth Hurley seems to be defying age with her incredible good looks and amazing figure. On Sunday, her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, took to its Instagram account to promote a summer sale — as well as her fine form — in a post that featured the actress looking decades younger than 55 in a tiny bikini.

The photo captured the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star on a beach hugging a palm tree. She was surrounded by white sand shaded by trees with the turquoise ocean behind her.

Elizabeth’s bikini was a blue and white striped pattern. The top was a bandeau style with a U-shaped hook in the center calling attention to her cleavage. The bottoms were a classic bikini with sides that sat low on her hips. They featured a bow on each side that emphasized her toned hips.

With her head leaning against the trunk of the palm tree and one arm wrapped around it, Elizabeth gave the camera a flirty smile. Her other hand rested at the top of her thigh, drawing the eye to her lower body. She posed with one hip to the side, showing off her flat abs and hourglass shape. The image was cropped just above her knees, giving her fans a look at her shapely thighs and her seemingly flawless skin.

To keep the sun out of her eyes, Elizabeth sported a pair of large sunglasses. She accessorized with a large, gold bangle bracelet. She wore her hair down and loose around her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared to include blush on her cheeks and a pink shade on her lips.

The post got a lot of love from Elizabeth’s admirers, with most of them finding it hard to believe she was anywhere near the age of 50.

“So are you gonna share this fountain of youth you’ve found?” joked one follower.

“God created the perfect mold when he created you Liz,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Still one of the most beautiful women of all,” connected a third fan.

“It’s a crime because you’re too beautiful to be real,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Elizabeth does seem to have a handle on aging gracefully. She often shares snapshots on her personal Instagram page that show her flaunting her figure in a variety of stylish outfits. Last month, she posted a photo that captured her looking fabulous as she went braless under an open sweater as she soaked up some in her yard.