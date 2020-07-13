Michael B. Jordan Looks Back On ‘Fruitvale Station’ 7 Years Later: ‘We Need More Black Storytellers’

On Sunday evening, the Black Panther star took to Instagram to recall his time working on the 2013 film, Fruitvale Station, about Oscar Grant, a 22-year old Black man and father who was shot by a police officer back in 2010.

In the post, Jordan shares a video featuring scenes from the film in which he portrayed Grant. He talks about what it was like working alongside writer and director Ryan Coogler on the project and states that working with Coogler was “a great collaboration.”

The video also includes part of an interview with Octavia Spencer who played the role of Wanda, Grant’s mother, in the film. When speaking about Coogler, Spencer says “he has a vision that is well beyond his years.”

She stated that Coogler chose to show Grant doing everyday things throughout the picture— such as running errands and playing with his daughter— instead of creating his own editorial version of his story out of anger. She says that the decision Coogler made to show Grant as a normal guy is what “paints him and portrays him as the young man that he was.”

In the caption, Jordan recognizes that it has been 7 years since Fruitvale Station was released— however over a decade later, the fight for Black lives has not ended. He then continued to thank Coogler for bringing the story to life and demand that there be more Black storytellers to bring stories of Black pain and purpose to the screen.

Jordan next calls for systematic change and police defunding—suggesting that the extra funds go towards education and health care instead. He concludes the caption by thanking Oscar Grant’s mother for her help with the film as well as her continued involvement with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jordan’s post has already received over 2,000 comments on Instagram.

“This movie is incredible. The Story needs to be told and also changed,” wrote an Instagram user.

“First movie that made me cry,” commented another user.

“Hands down one of the best and most important movies of our generation,” commented another.

“Such an important film especially in this day and age,” wrote another.

Celebrities such as stand-up comedian Tiffany Haddish and Blackish star Miles Brown are among the thousands to like Jordan’s post.

Michael B. Jordan is known for playing a number of influential roles over the course of his career such as the role of attorney Bryan Stevenson in the 2019 film Just Mercy—which is available to stream for free on several digital platforms, as reported by The Inquisitr.