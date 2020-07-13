Alexa Collins Goes For A Dip In The Ocean In A Plunging Turquoise Bikini

Alexa Collins is keeping the vacation pics coming. The model recently returned home from a relaxing week in Antigua and treated her 1 million Instagram followers to another snap from the trip on Monday morning.

The close-up shot was taken as the 24-year-old enjoyed some time on the beach, which appeared to be right outside the door of the hotel she was staying in during her vacay. A view of the building, which a geotag indicated was the Hodges Bay Resort and Spa, could clearly be seen on the white sand shore and was surrounded by a slew of vibrant green palm trees that completed the tropical scene.

Alexa was submerged from her chest down in the refreshing water and turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the camera with an intense and alluring stare. She looked like a total beach babe in a turquoise bikini top from Beach Bunny Swimwear, one that left plenty of her sun-kissed skin well on display.

Alexa’s swimwear boasted a daringly low scoop neckline with a small gold ring in the middle of its cups. The plunging design exposed an ample amount of the star’s voluptuous cleavage, while its wide armholes added a glimpse of sideboob to the scandalous look. The garment also had thin straps that showcased Alexa’s toned arms and shoulders, and a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame.

The social media sensation accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings from Uncommon James to give her beach day ensemble a hint of bling. Her platinum tresses were damp and slicked back to her head, indicating that she had gone completely under the water prior to the image being snap.

Alexa’s makeup also stayed intact despite being completely soaked. The cosmetics application looked to include a pink lip gloss, blush, and shimmering highlighter, as well as a thick coat of black mascara over her long eyelashes.

The lower half of Alexa’s bikini could not be seen in the snap. Her fans, however, seemed content with the view they were provided and made sure to hit up the comments section to shower the model with love.

“You look perfect,” one person wrote.

“Goddess,” remarked another admirer.

“So very gorgeous…great pic of you Alexa,” third follower praised.

“Your daddy must have been a boxer because you’re a knockout,” quipped a fourth fan.

The post has also amassed over 6,200 likes after just one hour of going live to Alexa’s feed.