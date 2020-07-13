Katie Price Confirms Son Harvey Is In Intensive Care

Katie Price's son Harvey is in intensive care with a high temperature.

Katie Price revealed on Instagram that her son, Harvey Yorke, is in the intensive care after being rushed to the hospital last night. He is now believed to be in a stable condition but remains in hospital.

A representative for Katie said that Harvey had a temperature of 107.6 degrees and was struggling to breathe, according to The Sun.

“His condition is very dangerous and Katie is terrified,” the representative said.

Katie could not stay by her son’s side in the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions, as reported by The Sun. A representative said that all Katie could do was go home and have a shower.

A representative for Katie told The Daily Mail that the next 48-hours are critical for Harvey.

“Harvey just really needs to do well over the next couple of days. He is having loads of tests today and being watched around-the-clock,” the representative said.

Harvey was tested for COVID-19 after Katie was afraid he had caught the virus due to his breathing difficulties. The Daily Mail reported that doctors should have the results of this test by Tuesday. The source said that Katie is very worried about him because catching the coronavirus would be very serious due to his existing health issues.

“Katie has been preparing herself for this moment all his life and she’s been told Harvey is in a perilous condition. She’s been here before, but this time it’s far more serious,” the representative told The Sun.

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome which can cause weight gain and behavioral issues. He is also partially blind, diabetic, and is on the autism spectrum.

The 18-year-old was hospitalized just two weeks ago after complaining of chest pains at his sister Princess’s birthday. He was sent home after being diagnosed with a chest infection. Last week, Katie told The Sun that Harvey is at risk of having a heart attack if he does not lose weight.

“He’s 27½st, wears 5XL clothes and he gets out of breath walking up the stairs. So of course I panicked,” she said.

In the same interview, she said that she always fears the worst when he goes to the hospital and that she hopes that he dies before she does.

“I know it’s horrible to say, but I wish he’d go before me because he wouldn’t cope without me…He’d be so heartbroken and wouldn’t understand where I’d gone,” she explained.

As reported by The Inquisitr last week, Katie defended her new boyfriend, Carl Woods against trolls. The former glamour model and TV personality said “we will see who is laughing” when Harvey’s Law is passed. Harvey’s law is a law Katie is trying to introduce to make online abuse a crime.